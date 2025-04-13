Nick Cousins News: Activated from LTIR

Cousins (knee) was activated from long-term injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 30-game absence, Cousins will return to the lineup versus Philadelphia on Sunday. He has collected five goals, 13 points, 39 PIM, 80 hits and 63 shots on net across 47 appearances this season. Cousins could replace Matthew Highmore or Hayden Hodgson in a bottom-six role against the Flyers.