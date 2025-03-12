Fantasy Hockey
Nick DeSimone headshot

Nick DeSimone News: No easy path to playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

DeSimone was scratched for the ninth straight game in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

DeSimone doesn't have a path into the lineup while Utah's NHL defense group is nearly fully healthy, except for Robert Bortuzzo (lower body). The 30-year DeSimone has six points over 25 outings this season, including four assists across 14 contests for Utah. If he checks back into the lineup, he'll fill a third-pairing role, so there isn't much fantasy value to be had from a player in that kind of situation.

Nick DeSimone
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
