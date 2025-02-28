Fantasy Hockey
Nick Foligno headshot

Nick Foligno Injury: Managing back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Foligno didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to a back injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Foligno left Thursday's game against the Golden Knights due to an unspecified injury, and it's now been revealed that he's dealing with a back issue. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's game against the Ducks, but his absence from Friday's practice was discouraging.

Nick Foligno
Chicago Blackhawks
