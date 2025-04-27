Fantasy Hockey
Nick Leddy News: Garners assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Leddy logged an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

This was Leddy's first point of the postseason. The 34-year-old defenseman has played on the third pairing, logging one shot on net, three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating over four playoff outings. Leddy has been playing alongside Tyler Tucker (lower body) lately, but he might have to partner with Ryan Suter if Tucker is forced to miss time after suffering an injury late in this contest.

