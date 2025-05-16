Nicklas Backstrom News: Heading back to homeland

Backstrom (hip) will sign a contract with Brynas IF of the SHL for the 2025-26 season, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Friday.

Backstrom's NHL career has essentially been confirmed as over since he stepped away from the Capitals early in the 2023-24 campaign. He played in 1,105 regular-season games, earning 271 goals and 762 assists, all with the Capitals. He is the team's franchise leader in assists. The 37-year-old's return to Sweden will allow him to end his playing career in a part-time role for his hometown club.