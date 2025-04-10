Fantasy Hockey
Nico Sturm headshot

Nico Sturm News: In action against Wings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Sturm (upper body) will play versus Detroit on Thursday, per NHL.com.

Sturm will slide into a third-line role in his first outing back following a four-game stint on the shelf. Considering the 29-year-old German has gone 11 games without a goal and managed just one helper over that stretch, his reintroduction into the lineup is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.

