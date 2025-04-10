Nicolas Hague News: Slated to return vs. Seattle

Hague (illness) is expected to draw back into the lineup Thursday versus Seattle.

Hague missed Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Colorado because of the illness. He has five goals, 11 points, 40 PIM, 77 hits and 73 blocks in 66 appearances in 2024-25. Hague is projected to play alongside Kaedan Korczak against the Kraken, while Ben Hutton is likely to be a healthy scratch.