Nikita Alexandrov News: Recalled for playoffs
Alexandrov was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.
With the Thunderbirds' elimination from the Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday, Alexandrov is one of three players to be called up to join the Blues for the postseason. The 24-year-old enjoyed a great season with Springfield, recording 49 points in 48 regular-season games. Should he appear in a game, it would be his first NHL appearance since last April.
