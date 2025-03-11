Nikita Artamonov News: Thriving in KHL

Artamonov leads all U20 skaters in the KHL with 22 goals.

Artamonov appears to have avoided the sophomore slump, having managed just seven goals in 54 games as a rookie last year. Selected by the Hurricanes with the 50th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old winger should eventually make the jump to North America and could come straight into the Canes' NHL roster if he brings the same level of offensive upside.