Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 10:12am

Kucherov (undisclosed) won't play against Montreal on Sunday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

After participating in the pregame warmups, Kucherov was a late scratch for Sunday's matchup. He had three assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over Detroit. Kucherov has amassed 25 goals, 82 points and 179 shots on net through 52 games this season. Cam Atkinson will replace Kucherov in Sunday's lineup.

