Nikita Kucherov News: Keeps piling up helpers

Kucherov put up two assists Thursday in a 6-5 win over Buffalo.

Kucherov has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last two games, and he's been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 25 games (11 goals, 27 assists). He's only two points from the top of the NHL scoring list. Kucherov has won the Art Ross trophy twice, most recently in 2023-24. Leon Draisaitl (94) leads the race, with Nathan MacKinnon and Kucherov chasing with 93 and 92 points, respectively.