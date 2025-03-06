Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Keeps piling up helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Kucherov put up two assists Thursday in a 6-5 win over Buffalo.

Kucherov has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last two games, and he's been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 25 games (11 goals, 27 assists). He's only two points from the top of the NHL scoring list. Kucherov has won the Art Ross trophy twice, most recently in 2023-24. Leon Draisaitl (94) leads the race, with Nathan MacKinnon and Kucherov chasing with 93 and 92 points, respectively.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now