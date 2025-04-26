Nikita Kucherov News: Moves up playoff record charts

Kucherov delivered three assists Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Kucherov has 11 playoff outings with three assists, tying Paul Coffey and Doug Gilmour for third-most all-time, per George Richards of NHL.com. The trio sits behind Wayne Gretzky, who did it 28 times, and Mark Messier, who accomplished the feat 12 times. Kucherov is also the seventh NHL player to put up at least 30 multi-assist games in the postseason. The win got the Bolts back in the series. Game 4 is Monday night, with the Panthers up 2-1.