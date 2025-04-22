Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov News: Slides power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Kucherov notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Kucherov racked up a stunning 29 points over 17 contests to close out the regular season, securing his second straight Art Ross Trophy with 121 points in 78 outings overall. He was able to get on the scoresheet again in the playoff opener, but the Lightning weren't able to put together much else on offense. Kucherov's one of the most dynamic players in the league, and Tampa Bay will need him at his best to go on a deep run in the postseason.

