Nikita Tolopilo News: Guarding cage against Sharks

Tolopilo will tend the twine at home versus San Jose on Monday, Randip Janda of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Tolopilo will make his first NHL start thanks to the absence of Thatcher Demko (illness), who was ruled out for the rest of the season. In the minors, the 25-year-old Tolopilo is sporting an 18-14-2 record to go with a .901 save percentage. If he performs well Monday, it's possible the Canucks go back to Tolopilo in the season finale against Vegas on Wednesday.