Nikita Tolopilo News: Stops 15 shots in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Tolopilo stopped 15 of 16 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Tolopilo finally made his NHL debut and looked solid between the posts, though he didn't have a lot of work overall. The 25-year-old will be Kevin Lankinen's backup in the final game of the regular season against the Golden Knights on Wednesday due to the absence of Thatcher Demko, who will miss the rest of the season due to an illness.

