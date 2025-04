Tolopilo was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

The move was an emergency recall, but there is no word as to whether Thatcher Demko or Kevin Lankinen are injured. Tolopilo is 18-14-2 with four shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 34 starts at AHL Abbotsford this season. He has yet to debut in the NHL