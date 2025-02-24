Fantasy Hockey
Niklas Kokko headshot

Niklas Kokko News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Kokko was elevated from AHL Coachella Valley on Monday.

Kokko's promotion is likely more about getting Ales Stezka, who was sent down to the minors in a corresponding move, some game action, as the Firebirds will play Wednesday and Friday against AHL Henderson and AHL San Diego, respectively. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Kokko figures to serve as the backup to Joey Daccord versus St. Louis on Tuesday -- assuming the Kraken don't decide to reverse these two moves Tuesday.

