Niklas Kokko News: Called up from minors

Kokko was elevated from AHL Coachella Valley on Monday.

Kokko's promotion is likely more about getting Ales Stezka, who was sent down to the minors in a corresponding move, some game action, as the Firebirds will play Wednesday and Friday against AHL Henderson and AHL San Diego, respectively. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Kokko figures to serve as the backup to Joey Daccord versus St. Louis on Tuesday -- assuming the Kraken don't decide to reverse these two moves Tuesday.