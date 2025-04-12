Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Aggravates previous injury

Ehlers aggravated his foot injury after getting tangled up with a linesman in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The incident occurred in the second period, limiting Ehlers to 9:01 of ice time. Head coach Scott Arniel said the Jets' coaching staff will check on Ehlers ahead of Sunday's game versus the Oilers, but there was no clear indication if the winger will be available. If he's out, David Gustafsson figures to step back into the lineup. Ehlers previously missed two games earlier in April due to the injury.