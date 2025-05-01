Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Ehlers (foot) traveled with the team to St. Louis ahead of Friday's Game 6, but he is unlikely to play, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Coach Scott Arniel said that he is not sure that Ehlers will practice with a regular jersey, or still be in a non-contact one. Ehlers has missed the last two games of the regular season, as well as the first five games of the playoffs. Ehlers had 24 goals and 39 assists, including 22 points on the power play, across 69 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.