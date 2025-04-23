Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Won't travel with Jets

Ehlers (foot) won't travel with the Jets as their first-round series continues in St. Louis, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Wednesday.

Winnipeg will play in St. Louis for Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Sunday. The Jets lead the series 2-0, so it's possible that Winnipeg will settle things with the Blues by the end of that trip. If not, Game 5 will be played in Winnipeg next Wednesday. Ehlers, who had 24 goals and 63 points across 69 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, doesn't appear to be close to returning.