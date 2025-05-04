Fantasy Hockey
Nikolaj Ehlers News: Cool under pressure for assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Ehlers notched an assist, five shots on goal, six hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Blues in Game 7.

Ehlers could have crumbled late in the third period when he fanned on a shot in the dying seconds. Instead, he recollected the puck, sent it cross-ice to Kyle Connor for a shot, and ended up with a helper when Cole Perfetti tipped it in for the latest equalizer in Game 7 history in the NHL. Ehlers' smart play helped the Jets advance to the second round after an incredibly difficult series, one that he was unavailable for the first five games while recovering from a foot injury. The 29-year-old has an assist, eight shots on net, seven hits and a minus-2 rating over two playoff appearances and should continue to function in a middle-six role.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
