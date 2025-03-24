Nikolaj Ehlers News: Keeps streak alive

Ehlers scored a goal, took four shots, recorded two hits and posted a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Ehlers extended his point streak to three games, a stretch in which he's recorded two goals and one assist, and the 29-year-old winger continues to put up solid numbers in his top-six role. He's notched 12 points (six goals, six assists) across his last 15 appearances since the end of the 4 Nations break, and he should remain in this role once the postseason starts as well.