Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Supplies helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Ehlers logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Ehlers has four goals and four assists over 10 outings in March. He helped out on a Cole Perfetti tally in the first period of Thursday's contest between two Western Conference powerhouses. Ehlers is up to 22 goals, 37 helpers, 157 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 61 games. He needs one more point to reach the 60-point threshold for the second year in a row and the fourth campaign in his career. If he's able to do it, this would be the first time Ehlers reached that level in a season where he missed time due to an injury.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now