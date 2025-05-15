Nikolaj Ehlers News: Tallies twice in Game 5 win

Ehlers scored two goals on five shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Ehlers gave the Jets a 2-0 lead early in the third period with a power-play tally, and he added a shorthanded empty-netter to close out the contest. This effort gave Ehlers five goals and a helper over five games in the second round. The winger is at seven points (two on the power play) with 30 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating over seven playoff appearances.