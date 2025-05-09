Nikolaj Ehlers News: Three-point effort in win

Ehlers scored twice on seven shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Ehlers had his first big game of the postseason. He set up a Gabriel Vilardi goal to open the scoring at 3:35 of the first period before following up with a goal of his own a few minutes later. Ehlers also had the empty-netter to seal this win. With two goals, two assists, 17 shots, eight hits and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff contests, the 29-year-old is back at his usual level of production. He'll continue to see time in a top-six role and on the power play.