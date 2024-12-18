Nils Lundkvist Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Lundkvist (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Lundkvist continues to battle a flu bug, which cost him Saturday's game versus the Blues. He was able to play part of Monday's game against the Capitals, but he'll sit out again, with Alex Petrovic taking his place on the third pairing. Lundkvist's next chance to play is Friday versus the Rangers.