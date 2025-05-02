Nino Niederreiter News: Buries power-play goal in loss

Niederreiter scored a power-play goal, added six PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

Niederreiter has three points over his last two games after opening the series scoreless in four outings. The 32-year-old winger has added 10 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating over six playoff contests. Niederreiter can chip in depth scoring with physicality in a third-line role.