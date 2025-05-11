Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nino Niederreiter headshot

Nino Niederreiter News: Extends point streak Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Niederreiter registered a goal on his only shot, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Dallas in Game 3.

Niederreiter tied the score at 2-2 midway through the second period, but Winnipeg was unable to beat Jake Oettinger the rest of the way. The 32-year-old Niederreiter was held without a point in the first four games of the playoffs, but over the last six outings, the left-shot winger has delivered four goals and two assists. The 2010 first-round pick will try to stretch his point streak to four and help his team even the series in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Nino Niederreiter
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now