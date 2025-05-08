Noah Hanifin News: Plucks apple in Game 2 loss

Hanifin notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Hanifin ended a four-game slump with the helper on Alex Pietrangelo's game-tying tally in the third period. Over eight playoff outings, Hanifin has a goal, three assists, 21 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-2 rating. He's playing in a top-four role and should continue to see heavy defensive minutes throughout the second round as he tries to neutralize the Oilers' offense.