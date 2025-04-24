Fantasy Hockey
Noah Hanifin headshot

Noah Hanifin News: Provides assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hanifin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Hanifin has earned a goal, two assists, seven shots on net, six hits and five blocked shots over three playoffs contests. His defensive partnership with Alex Pietrangelo has been a strong area for the Golden Knights, though it hasn't been enough, as they're behind 2-1 in the series. Hanifin will continue to see top-four minutes on defense as well as power-play usage, giving him a strong chance of contributing on offense at least somewhat regularly.

Noah Hanifin
Vegas Golden Knights
