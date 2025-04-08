Noah Philp News: Summoned from AHL

Philp was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Philp has two assists, 12 shots on goal, nine hits and five blocked shots in 12 NHL outings this season. Due to injuries, the Oilers played with 11 forwards and six defensemen in Monday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim. Philp's promotion to the roster as an emergency exception may not bode well for the availability of Connor McDavid (lower body), Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Trent Frederic (ankle) for Wednesday's matchup against the Blues.