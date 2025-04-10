Noel Acciari Injury: Ruled out for season

Acciari has been ruled out for the remainder of the season for an undisclosed reason, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports Thursday.

While it's unclear why Acciari will be sidelined, he won't be able to suit up in any of the Penguins' final three regular-season games. The 33-year-old made a career-high 79 appearances this season and racked up five goals, seven assists, 180 hits and 100 blocked shots while averaging 13:46 of ice time.