Nolan Allan News: Contributes helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Allan provided an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Allan ended an eight-game point drought when he set up the first of Teuvo Teravainen's two goals in the third period. The 21-year-old Allan continues to stick in the lineup, but he's been limited to the third pairing. He has seven points, 12 shots on net, 14 PIM, 45 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 35 outings, which isn't enough production in any area to be helpful in most fantasy formats.

