Oliver Bjorkstrand Injury: Not playing in opening round

Coach Jon Cooper said Saturday that Bjorkstrand (lower body) will not play in the first round versus Florida, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bjorkstrand sat out the final three games of the regular-season. He had 21 goals and 25 assists across 79 regular-season games split between Seattle and Tampa Bay this season. He could be ready for the start of the second round, should Tampa Bay get past the Panthers.