Oliver Ekman-Larsson Injury: Under the weather

Ekman-Larsson missed practice Tuesday due to an illness, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

When speaking about Ekman-Larsson's illness, head coach Craig Berube said it's "nothing terrible, but I thought it was better he stay off today and rest up," per Mark Masters of TSN. With that update in mind, Ekman-Larsson likely won't miss Game 5 on Wednesday, but the 33-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day at this time. The 2009 first-round pick has generated two goals, four points and 15 hits while seeing 19:14 of ice time per game in a third-pairing role over 10 postseason appearances.