Oliver Moore News: Looking great in NCAA

Moore is having a strong sophomore campaign with the University of Minnesota, supplying seven goals and 23 points through 28 outings this season.

In terms of his scoring pace, it's comparable to what Moore provided in 2023-24 -- nine goals and 33 points in 39 NCAA appearances. Chicago is in full rebuild and is hoping that he'll be an important pillar of the franchise in the years to come. It wouldn't be surprising to see Moore turn pro after the University of Minnesota's season concludes and get a brief look with the Blackhawks at the end of 2024-25 in a middle-six role. Chicago selected Moore with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.