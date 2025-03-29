Oliver Moore News: Signs entry-level deal

Moore signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moore was selected with the 19th pick in the 2023 Draft. He completed his sophomore season with the University of Minnesota on Thursday, scoring 12 times while adding 20 assists across 38 appearances. Moore is expected to see some time with the Blackhawks during the last two-plus weeks of the regular-season.