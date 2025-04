Lycksell was designated for waivers by the Flyers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lycksell should be in contention for a demotion to AHL Lehigh Valley assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed. In his 19 appearances for Philadelphia this year, the 25-year-old Swede has yet to find the back of the net while registering five assists, nine hits and 10 shots.