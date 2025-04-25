Ondrej Palat News: Picks up helper in win

Palat notched an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Palat ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old winger is filling a top-six role on paper, though his 22:42 of ice time Friday was by far his highest in three playoff outings. He's added three shots on net, 11 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating this postseason. Even if Palat stays on the top line, he's there for his overall play rather than just his scoring.