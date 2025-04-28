Fantasy Hockey
Oskar Back headshot

Oskar Back News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 9:46am

Back (oblique) will return to action for Game 5 against Colorado on Monday, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Back returns to action after missing Game 4 and will replace Mavrik Bourque in the lineup. The 25-year-old Back will no doubt be hoping to bring his 14-game goal drought to an end in Monday's matchup. During that slump, Back has recorded just nine shots and will likely need to increase his shot volume if he is going to put one into the back of the net, though that may continue to be tough to accomplish while playing on the fourth line.

Oskar Back
Dallas Stars
