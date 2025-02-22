Owen Tippett News: Two goals in return from injury

Tippett (upper body) scored two goals in 6-3 victory over the Oilers on Saturday.

Tippett hadn't played since Jan. 29, missing five games. His line with Sean Couturier (one goal, two assists) and Matvei Michkov (one goal, two assists) delivered eight points in the win, and each player finished plus-5. Tippett's first goal game early in the second period on a breakaway to tie the game 2-2, and his second was a give-and-go with Michkov at the mid-point of the same frame. It stood as the winner. Tippett hasn't taken the step forward this season that Philly had hoped. He's still a valuable player, but there are plenty of 45-50 point wingers in fantasy.