Brown signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Tuesday.

Brown will earn $775,000 if he plays in the NHL in 2025-26. He had one assist, 11 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots and 46 hits across 15 regular-season appearances with Boston this past campaign. Brown earned 17 goals and 46 points in 56 regular-season outings for AHL Providence in 2024-25.