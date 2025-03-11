Patrick Giles News: Scores first NHL

Giles scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

The goal was the first of Giles' career, as well as his first point. It took him 11 games to achieve the milestone, though his scoring upside is fairly limited. He's added nine shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating between the Sharks and the Panthers this season. Giles will face competition for bottom-six minutes once Noah Gregor (not injury related) is able to play, but it looks like the Sharks are willing to give the 25-year-old Giles a fair shake in his audition to stay in the NHL.