Patrick Giles News: Sent back to minors

Giles was returned to AHL San Jose on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Giles has picked up just one point in his eight games with the Sharks this season while averaging 11:19 of ice time. Given his offensive struggles, the 25-year-old forward could benefit from additional minutes in the minors -- though he hasn't been significantly more productive in the AHL, recording seven points in 39 outings with AHL Charlotte.