Koch was demoted to AHL Tucson on Wednesday.

Koch will switch places with Maveric Lamoureux, who was recalled in a corresponding move Wednesday. In his lone NHL appearance last year, the 27-year-old Koch registered four hits, 10 PIM and one shot in 9:20 of ice time. With both John Marino (back) and Sean Durzi (shoulder) facing months on the shelf, this likely won't be Koch's last stint in the NHL this year.