Pavel Dorofeyev Injury: Considered day-to-day

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that Dorofeyev (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Dorofeyev exited Tuesday's Game 5 overtime win in the third period due to an unspecified injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Game 6 in Minnesota on Thursday. If the 24-year-old is unable to suit up, Victor Olofsson will likely enter the lineup in his place.