Pavel Dorofeyev Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Dorofeyev (undisclosed) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and is still day-to-day, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Dorofeyev has missed Vegas' past two games due to the injury. He has a goal and two points in five playoff outings and recorded 35 goals and 52 points across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Victor Olofsson has been serving in a middle-six capacity due to Dorofeyev's absence, and that's likely to continue in Game 2 versus Edmonton on Thursday if Dorofeyev isn't ready to return.