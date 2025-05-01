Pavel Dorofeyev Injury: Not playing Thursday

Dorofeyev has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 6 in Minnesota with an undisclosed injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dorofeyev suffered the injury in Game 5 on Tuesday. The winger led the Golden Knights in goal-scoring during the regular season with 35, three better than Tomas Hertl. Dorofeyev has one goal and one assist in five playoff games this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.