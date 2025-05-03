Pavel Dorofeyev Injury: Still day-to-day

Dorofeyev (undisclosed) didn't participate in Saturday's practice and remains day-to-day ahead of Round 2 of the playoffs, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dorofeyev sat out Thursday's series-clinching 3-2 win over Minnesota in Game 6 after getting hurt in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory. He has one goal and an assist in five postseason outings after producing 35 tallies and 52 points across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. If Dorofeyev returns for Game 1 versus Edmonton, Tanner Pearson and Victor Olofsson are candidates to come out of the lineup.