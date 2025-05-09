Pavel Dorofeyev Injury: Traveling with team

Dorofeyev (undisclosed) will travel with the team to Edmonton ahead of Game 3, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday.

Dorofeyev has missed three straight postseason outings and should be considered a game-time decision Saturday in Game 3. Dorofeyev had 35 goals and 17 assists across 82 regular-season appearances and had one goal and one assist in five playoff games before the injury. Look for Dorofeyev to return to the top line, alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, should he be cleared to play against the Oilers.